CRZBY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Commerzbank A G (Symbol: CRZBY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.69, changing hands as low as $7.61 per share. Commerzbank A G shares are currently trading off about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRZBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRZBY's low point in its 52 week range is $5.85 per share, with $10.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.76.

