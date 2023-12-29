Crypto Trader Foresees Steep Bitcoin Decline After New Peaks; Google Settles Consumer Privacy Suit for $5B Over Secret Tracking - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoCrypto Trader Anticipates Sharp Bitcoin Downturn Post New Highs: 'For Every Action, There Is An Equal And Opposite Reaction'SEC Clamps Down On 'Self-Styled Entrepreneur' For Using $364K Crypto Investor Funds For Personal ExpensesSEC Scored, Kwon Floored: Judge Rules Terraform Must Answer For Alleged Crypto Scam In CourtSolana Below $100 With 8% Plunge Amid Drop In Total Value Locked: 'That Push Above $100 Has Turned Into A Bull Trap' Expert SaysBitcoin Miner Beat Blue Chips In Trading Volumes On Heels Of Expected ETF Approval And Halving, Experts Optimistic
US Markets$1M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying2023's Top Dogs: Nvidia, Meta Lead S&P 500 Charge In Tumultuous Year — But Which 'Magnificent Seven' Stock Will Be 2024's Runaway Winner?Kadant, Titan Pharmaceuticals And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into FridayFear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Greed' Zone; S&P 500 Hovers Near Record High
US PoliticsNikki Haley Promises To Pardon Trump If She Becomes President 'So That We Can Move On As A Country'James Comer Predicts More States Could Follow Maine To Bar Trump From 2024 Primary Ballot: 'This Is Clearly Election Interference'Trump's Niece Says 'No One Should Give Donald A Free Pass' After Maine State Boots Him Out Of Ballot: 'Time For Every State To Drop The Hammer'Trump To Remain On Colorado Ballot Amid State GOP Appeal To US Supreme Court: ReportDonald Trump Excluded From Maine Primary Ballot By Its Secretary of State
World EconomyChina's Stock Market Hit With Massive 87% Drop In Foreign Investment Amid Fears Of Slow Economic Growth, Says ReportAnalyst Says China's Economic Downturn To Deepen In 2024: 'Will Be Slower Than 2023'Kim Jong Un's North Korea Plans Military And Cyber Attacks In 2024 Ahead Of US, South Korean Elections: Report
TechFuture Of Mixed Reality? Apple's Vision Pro 2 Rumors Point To Game-Changing UpgradeGoogle Agrees To $5B Settlement In Consumer Privacy Lawsuit Over Alleged Clandestine TrackingHuawei Chips Away At Apple, Nvidia: Revenue Nears $100B As China Flexes Tech Muscle Despite US SanctionsApple 'Working Desperately' To Overcome Watch Import Ban With Software Redesign, Aiming For January Launch: ReportNvidia Offers Altered Gaming Chip For Chinese Customers Amid US Export Controls
Electric VehicleRivian CEO RJ Scaringe Positions R2 As Tesla Model 3 Challenger: 'Strategically, It's Very Similar''All Roads Lead To AGI:' Elon Musk Says Tesla Building 'Extremely Compute-Efficient' Mini Intelligence System For FSDNo Threat From Traditional Autos, But Tesla Should Be Concerned About Chinese Rivals And This FAANG Giant: Munster'Xiaomi Announces The Porsche Taycan': Mark Gurman Reacts To Chinese EV Maker's New SU7 EV
ConsumerFord's F-Series Comeback: 700K Sales Breaks 4-Year Growth Drought Despite Stormy 2023BlendJet Recalls Nearly 4.8M Blenders Sold At Costco, Target And Walmart Over Concerns Of Overheating And Fire
CommunicationElon Musk's X Faces Legal Blow In Bid To Overturn California Content Moderation Law'Complete And Utter Panic:' Netflix Rivals Disney, Warner, Comcast, Paramount Reportedly Ponder Possible Mergers, Cost-Cuts Over $5B Losses
IndustrialKadant's Big Move: Acquiring Key Knife For $156M To Fortify Wood Product Industry SolutionsChinese Airlines Resume Operations of All Boeing 737 MAX Jets Ending Global Grounding Since 2019
FinancialWhy Apartment Rental Platform FLJ Group Shares Are Rocketing Today
SpaceUS Military's Top-Secret X-37B Spaceplane Begins Seventh Mission Aboard SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket
Image by PIRO from Pixabay
