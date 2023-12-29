Crypto Trader Foresees Steep Bitcoin Decline After New Peaks; Google Settles Consumer Privacy Suit for $5B Over Secret Tracking - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoCrypto Trader Anticipates Sharp Bitcoin Downturn Post New Highs: 'For Every Action, There Is An Equal And Opposite Reaction'SEC Clamps Down On 'Self-Styled Entrepreneur' For Using $364K Crypto Investor Funds For Personal ExpensesSEC Scored, Kwon Floored: Judge Rules Terraform Must Answer For Alleged Crypto Scam In CourtSolana Below $100 With 8% Plunge Amid Drop In Total Value Locked: 'That Push Above $100 Has Turned Into A Bull Trap' Expert SaysBitcoin Miner Beat Blue Chips In Trading Volumes On Heels Of Expected ETF Approval And Halving, Experts Optimistic

US Markets

US Politics

World Economy

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Communication

Industrial

Financial

Space

Image by PIRO from Pixabay

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.