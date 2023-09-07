Crypto News: CFTC Pilot Program and Ripple Put the SEC in the Spotlight

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

JPMorgan ventures into blockchain tech, aiming to deliver cross-border payments swiftly.

Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen calls for a Congressional lead, criticizing the SEC regulatory enforcement methods.

CFTC commissioner Pham unveils plans for an inaugural pilot program dedicated to digital asset markets.

The Thursday Overview

Binance CEO CZ Offers Crypto Market Assessment: Overnight, Binance CEO CZ shared his views on the crypto market and Binance. CZ highlighted that there have been no liquidity issues or navigated bank runs, record deposits, and new fiat channels. The Binance CEO also noted victories in crypto legal cases, likely referencing the Grayscale and Ripple wins against the SEC.

JPMorgan Eyes Blockchain Tech for Payments: American banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is reportedly looking into a blockchain-based digital deposit token for making cross-border payments and settlements faster. Any banking product would compete with Ripple and the XRPL.

LBRY Files for an Appeal: LBRY Inc. filed an appeal on Thursday to contest the Court final judgment dated July 11, 2023. Defense attorney James Filan shared the filing. In November 2022, the Court ruled that LBRY offered and sold unregistered securities, violating the Securities Act of 1933.

Ripple Co-Founder Chris Larsen Talks SEC: This week, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen gave his views on the SEC, saying, “I sincerely hope we’re seeing the beginning of the end of the SEC’s policy of regulation by enforcement. The Courts are rejecting it, and now it’s time for Congress to take the lead on crypto policy.”

Maui Emergency Response Fund Accepts XRP: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shared a post on Twitter announcing that TheGivingBlock accepts XRP for charity donations.

CFTC Commissioner Talks Crypto Regulations: At the ‘Staying Ahead of the Curve: Crypto Regulation and Competitiveness’ event hosted by the Cato Institute, CFTC Commissioner Carline D. Pham said, “Today, I will propose that the CFTC launch the first-ever US pilot program for digital asset markets. Our principles-based framework is built for innovation in technology, new products, and market structure.”

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin Analysis

BTC tested the trend line for a fourth consecutive session before testing resistance at $26,500. Despite the positive session, BTC failed to break out from $26,500 to test the $26,755 resistance level.

However, BTC continues to sit below the 50-day and 200-day EMA, sending bearish price signals. A break below the trend line and the $25,506 support level would bring sub-$25,000 into play. A move through the morning high of $26,474 would give the bulls a run at the $26,755 resistance level. However, BTC would need a crypto event to support a breakout from $26,500.

The influence could come from the ongoing SEC cases against Ripple and Coinbase (COIN) or BTC-Spot ETF-related news.

The 14-Daily RSI reading of 42.22 shows BTC can return to sub-$25,000 before hitting oversold territory.

Ethereum Analysis

BTCUSD 080923 Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed ETH remains above the $1,626 support level. A sustained move through $1,650 would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA and the $1,746 resistance level. However, a slide through the $1,626 support level would bring sub-$1,600 into play. We expect ETH to avoid the $1,502 support level, barring a crypto-event-fueled sell-off.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, 40.32 shows ETH can revisit sub-$1,600 before hitting oversold territory.

ETHUSD 080923 Daily Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.