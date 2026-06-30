Crypto Market Today, June 30: Bitcoin Slides on Strategy Pivot

As of early evening on June 30, the three large-cap cryptocurrencies had all slipped in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 2.6% to $58,656.11, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) dropped 2.5% to $1,573.66, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) lost 2.4% to $73.50. The cryptocurrency market cap slipped to $2.12 trillion, the lowest its been in close to two years.

What's driving crypto markets

Bitcoin stayed under pressure as a strong U.S. dollar and pivot from Michael Saylor’s Strategy weighed on the lead cryptocurrency. The Japanese yen reached a 40-year low against the dollar today, and the dollar’s strength is another strain on the struggling asset class. Ethereum remained soft alongside broader crypto weakness, as investors digest last week’s news of cost-cutting and layoffs at the Ethereum Foundation.

Crypto ETF snapshot

Heavy outflows from Bitcoin ETFs could signal a worrying shift in cryptocurrency sentiment — institutional conviction, which had remained relatively solid despite the price slump, could be starting to wane. This month saw a record of around $4 billion in outflows from Bitcoin ETFs, with the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF losing about $300 million yesterday alone.

What this means for investors

The big story today is Strategy’s overhaul, because the firm that pioneered a Bitcoin corporate treasury play is pivoting away from its commitment to the lead crypto. Strategy had already backtracked on its “never sell” approach, but it may now sell more in order to build up its dollar reserves and fund other strategic initiatives.

Taken with the institutional outflows and Bitcoin’s inability to retake the $60,000 mark, Strategy’s move has put even more stress on the crypto market. It can be hard to weather these prolonged price dips, and investors should brace for further difficulties. However, not only do the fundamentals, such as adoption and network usage, remain relatively solid, but Bitcoin has also always erased its losses and will likely do so again.

Top 10 crypto performance

# Name Price 24h 7d 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $58,771.00 -2.6% -5.7% 2 Ethereum (ETH) $1,578.90 -2.6% -4.9% 3 Tether (USDT) $0.9985 +0.0% -0.0% 4 BNB (BNB) $546.54 -2.6% -5.0% 5 USDC (USDC) $0.9997 -0.0% -0.0% 6 XRP (XRP) $1.04 -2.2% -4.9% 7 Solana (SOL) $73.72 -2.5% +7.1% 8 TRON (TRX) $0.3150 -2.0% -4.1% 9 Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) $1.02 -1.6% -1.8% 10 Hyperliquid (HYPE) $65.51 -1.7% +5.6%

Ranked by market cap. Data: CoinGecko, as of June 30, 2026 20:17 UTC.

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Emma Newbery has positions in BNB, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Solana, XRP, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BNB and TRON. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.