News & Insights

Commodities

Crude Oil Snaps Four-Session Losing Streak

January 03, 2024 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The price of crude oil moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday, regaining ground following the significant pullback seen over the past several sessions.

After closing lower for four consecutive sessions, crude for February delivery surged $2.32 or 3.3 percent to $72.70 a barrel.

The rebound by crude oil reflected concerns about further attacks by Houthi militants against ships in the Red Sea as well as reports protests in Libya have forced the shutdown the Sharara oil field, which produces up to 300,000 barrels per day.

"Both could threaten output if intensified but may not pose a substantial upside risk to prices otherwise," said Craig Erlam, OANDA Senior Market Analyst, UK & EMEA.

Crude oil also benefitted from the release of a statement from OPEC and their allies reiterating their full commitment to their continued and unwavering efforts to maintain oil market stability going forward.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesEnergy
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.