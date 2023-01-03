CRS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.86, changing hands as low as $35.72 per share. Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRS's low point in its 52 week range is $24.76 per share, with $44.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.89.

