Crown Crafts (CRWS) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Crown Crafts said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.64%, the lowest has been 4.00%, and the highest has been 13.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.43 (n=216).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Crafts. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWS is 0.12%, a decrease of 22.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.68% to 4,035K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.41% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crown Crafts is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 49.41% from its latest reported closing price of 5.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Skylands Capital holds 504K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWS by 98,300.81% over the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 424K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing a decrease of 39.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWS by 188.12% over the last quarter.

NSDVX - North Star Dividend Fund Class I Shares holds 325K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares, representing a decrease of 26.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWS by 25.76% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 323K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWS by 10.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 303K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing an increase of 31.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWS by 24.45% over the last quarter.

Crown Crafts Background Information

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America's largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com.

