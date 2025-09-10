Markets
CRWD

CrowdStrike Offers Cybersecurity Services To Amazon Business Prime Members

September 10, 2025 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), Tuesday announced a collaboration with Amazon, offering the Business Prime Essentials, Small, Medium, and Enterprise members access to CrowdStrike Falcon Go, an AI-powered cybersecurity platform built for small and medium businesses.

Moreover, Business Prime Duo members are eligible for a 50 percent discount on CrowdStrike Falcon Go.

Notably, this collaboration marks CrowdStrike and Amazon Business Prime as leaders in making advanced cybersecurity universally accessible.

Currently, CRWD is trading at $432.43, up 2.24 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.