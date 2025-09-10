CrowdStrike Offers Cybersecurity Services To Amazon Business Prime Members

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), Tuesday announced a collaboration with Amazon, offering the Business Prime Essentials, Small, Medium, and Enterprise members access to CrowdStrike Falcon Go, an AI-powered cybersecurity platform built for small and medium businesses.

Moreover, Business Prime Duo members are eligible for a 50 percent discount on CrowdStrike Falcon Go.

Notably, this collaboration marks CrowdStrike and Amazon Business Prime as leaders in making advanced cybersecurity universally accessible.

Currently, CRWD is trading at $432.43, up 2.24 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.