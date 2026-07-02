CrowdStrike Just Split Its Stock 4-for-1. Does a $193 Price Tag Make It a Buy?

Key Points

CrowdStrike's first-ever stock split took effect Thursday, taking shares from about $770 to about $193.

Fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 26% year over year -- an acceleration from 23% growth in the prior quarter.

The stock trades at more than 150 times management's adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2027.

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At Wednesday's close, one share of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) cost $772.74. On Thursday morning, it cost about $193. Nothing about the company changed overnight -- shareholders simply woke up with four times as many shares, each worth a quarter as much. The cybersecurity specialist's first-ever stock split, a 4-for-1 move announced alongside its earnings report in June, took effect with Thursday's trading.

A dramatically lower share price has a way of making a stock feel more affordable. And that feeling invites the classic post-split question: Is CrowdStrike a buy at today's price?

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The honest answer starts with an unsatisfying truth: The split itself tells us nothing.

What a split does -- and doesn't do

CrowdStrike executed the split as a stock dividend, giving investors of record on June 25 three additional shares for every one they owned, distributed after the market closed on July 1. Companies typically do this after a big run-up, partly to make shares feel accessible to smaller investors and employees.

But a split adds no value. The business is worth what it was worth on Wednesday. And with most brokerages now offering fractional shares, the practical benefit of a lower share price is smaller than it once was. At most, a first-ever split reads as a statement of confidence from management -- a signal the company expects its best days to continue. That's nice, but it isn't an investment case.

The investment case has to come from the business and the valuation. So let's look at both.

What $193 actually buys

The good news for would-be buyers is that CrowdStrike's business is genuinely accelerating. Revenue in the company's fiscal first quarter of 2027 (the period ended April 30, 2026) rose 26% year over year to $1.39 billion. That was an acceleration from 23% growth in the prior quarter and 22% growth for all of fiscal 2026.

The demand signals underneath look even better. CrowdStrike added $255.8 million of net new annual recurring revenue during the quarter -- a first-quarter record, and up 32% year over year -- bringing total annual recurring revenue to $5.51 billion, up 24%. When net new recurring revenue grows faster than the existing base, it points to demand that is strengthening, not maturing. Management credits the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, as companies deploying AI need to secure the new systems and data that come with it.

"CrowdStrike is AI security infrastructure, critical to successful AI adoption," said founder and CEO George Kurtz in the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings release.

Profitability is finally showing up, too. CrowdStrike swung to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income of $27.8 million in the quarter, compared to a $104.3 million loss a year earlier. Free cash flow hit a record $468 million -- an impressive 34% of revenue. And management raised its full-year outlook, now guiding for about $5.9 billion in revenue, implying roughly 23% growth.

So the business earns high marks. The problem is that the market has known all of this for a while, and it has bid the stock accordingly.

At about $193 per share as of this writing, CrowdStrike trades at more than 150 times the midpoint of management's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings guidance for fiscal 2027, and at about 33 times this year's expected revenue. On a GAAP basis, the company has only just crossed into profitability -- that $27.8 million of net income came on $1.39 billion of revenue. A multiple like that assumes the current acceleration persists for years while profits scale dramatically the whole way.

So, does a $193 price tag make CrowdStrike a buy? Not on its own. The split changed the share price, not the price of the business -- and the business, as wonderful as it is, still costs as much as it did on Wednesday. And I wouldn't sell a company executing this well. But I also wouldn't start a position just because the sticker looks smaller, either. Personally, I'd wait for the valuation to come down before buying -- whether through a lower stock price or through a few more years of the earnings growth CrowdStrike keeps delivering.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.