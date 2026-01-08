Markets
CrowdStrike Holdings To Buy SGNL To Strengthen Agentic Identity Security

January 08, 2026 — 10:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), Thursday announced its decision to acquire Palo Alto, California-based SGNL in a deal to be paid predominantly in cash and includes a portion to be delivered in the form of stock.

With this acquisition, CrowdStrike plans to extend dynamic authorization across SaaS and hyperscaler cloud access layers, with enhanced agentic identity security.

Along with the company's Falcon platform, SGNL will continuously evaluate identity, device, and behavior to dynamically grant, deny, or revoke access as conditions change, eliminating standing privilege access across every identity and environment.

The proposed acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike's first quarter of fiscal year 2027.

Currently, CrowdStrike's stock is trading at $467.84, down 2.37 percent on the Nasdaq.

