CrowdStrike (CRWD) Boosts Falcon XDR Platform With NVIDIA's AI

CrowdStrike CRWD and NVIDIA NVDA have collaborated to combine the latter's powerful artificial intelligence (AI) computing capabilities with CRWD's Falcon XDR platform. This partnership allows customers to use the Falcon platform data alongside NVDA's AI tools, such as the innovative NIM microservices.

This collaboration enables the development of custom and secure generative AI models for both CrowdStrike and NVIDIA customers. The partnership not only helps customers meet necessary security requirements but also boosts the adoption of AI technologies for business growth and value creation. Cybersecurity fundamentally deals with data. By processing more data, enterprises can detect and address security events.

CRWD's Falcon platform generates vast amounts of high-quality security data daily, reaching into the petabytes. Within the Falcon platform, there is a beneficial data cycle where threat intelligence is collected, models are built and trained, and customers are protected.

CrowdStrike Price and Consensus

CrowdStrike price-consensus-chart | CrowdStrike Quote

By utilizing NVIDIA's accelerated computing, Morpheus and NIM microservices, CrowdStrike will introduce custom LLM-powered applications to the enterprise while enhancing security and efficiency.

CrowdStrike works with multiple technology partners to design go-to-market strategies that combine its platform with products or services provided by these partners. The company partnered with industry leaders like Amazon AMZN, International Business Machines IBM and Google Cloud.

CrowdStrike and Amazon Web Services provide full protection for building, running and securing applications. IBM’s Security QRadar and Security Resilient integrate with CRWD’s Falcon platform for enhanced threat management.

CRWD and Google Cloud offer customers layered security, enhanced visibility and workload protection across hybrid cloud setups.

Currently, CRWD and AMZN carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. Further, NVDA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and IBM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Shares of CRWD, NVDA, AMZN and IBM have returned 141.9%, 241.5%, 78.6% and 52.2%, respectively, in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.