The Crowd Is Selling Wendy's Stock. Here's Why It's a Buy Instead.

Key Points

Wendy's shares have fallen by nearly 50% over the past year, on worsening results and uncertain prospects.

This fast-food stock may seem like a value trap at first glance, but don't discount its two potential catalysts.

Besides being a possible takeover target, the recent appointment of Potbelly's former CEO and CFO could mark the start of a successful operational turnaround, spurring a rebound for this undervalued stock.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) has fallen out of favor among investors. Over the past year alone, shares in the fast-food company have fallen by nearly 50%. Recently, the company has faced stagnant sales and falling profits.

Yet while its slide may be justified, I believe that at 10.8 times forward earnings, it's become one of the most undervalued stocks, especially after the emergence of strong potential catalysts.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Wendy's worsening results and value trap risk

At first glance, Wendy's looks like a value trap, considering its worsening results. Since 2023, Wendy's total revenue has barely budged, remaining at around $2.2 billion.

In the first quarter of 2026, while overall revenue increased 3.3%, systemwide sales fell 5.5%, driven largely by a 7.3% drop in U.S. franchisee sales. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 10.6%, while adjusted earnings fell from $0.20 to $0.12 per share, a 40% drop. Yet while results may be worsening for now, potential catalysts could change the story.

Don't discount turnaround potential

Last month, takeover talk briefly boosted Wendy's shares. Investor Nelson Peltz, a longtime Wendy's shareholder, has reportedly expressed interest in taking the company private. Around the time of the takeover rumors, one analyst, Wedbush's Michael Piccolo, argued that a buyout could happen at between $9 and $12 per share, nearly 43.7% to 92% above the current stock price.

Recent C-suite changes have cooled speculation about an imminent takeover. However, these changes could also serve as a stronger catalyst. Last month, Robert Wright, previously CEO of sandwich chain Potbelly, came on as CEO, and has since brought on former Potbelly CFO Steve Cirulis for the same role at Wendy's. Since the same leadership team successfully turned around Potbelly, ultimately leading to its sale, perhaps the same could happen here.

In the meantime, investors can collect this stock's nearly 9% dividend, although Wendy's reduced the dividend last year, and could do so again. Consider it a contrarian buy, but only because of the turnaround catalyst.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2026.

Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.