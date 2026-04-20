Crocs Margins Under Pressure: Tariffs or Strategy Misstep?

Crocs, Inc. CROX is currently experiencing notable margin pressure, driven by a combination of external macroeconomic challenges and internal strategic actions, impacting its overall financial performance and profitability. For fiscal 2025, adjusted gross margin declined to 58.3%, down 50 basis points (bps) year over year, mainly due to a 130-bps tariff headwind, partially offset by sourcing efficiencies. The adjusted operating margin also decreased to 22.3%, reflecting a 330-bps decline from the prior year. In the fourth quarter of 2025, margin fell more sharply to 54.7%, a 320-bps decline, due to a 300-bps tariff impact, highlighting increased cost pressures in the period.

The company focused on stabilizing the North America marketplace in the second half of fiscal 2025 through increased retailer support and reduced unproductive marketing. These actions constrained revenue by about $45 million. As a result, Crocs Brand margin declined 30 bps to 61.3%, while HEYDUDE saw a sharper drop of 290 bps to 44.8% in fiscal 2025. Despite near-term pressure, these steps helped clean up the channel and build a more profitable foundation.

The company highlighted that for the first quarter of 2026, incremental tariff headwind is estimated to be approximately 100 bps, while the second quarter of 2026 headwind is expected to be closer to 200 bps.

However, to mitigate cost pressures, Crocs addressed cost pressures by delivering $50 million in savings and advancing plans for an additional $100 million in cost reductions for 2026, reinforcing its focus on improving efficiency and managing expenses. Overall, adjusted operating margin is expected to improve modestly in fiscal 2026 due to combined strategic and cost initiatives.

The Zacks Rundown for CROX

Crocs’ shares have gained 18.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 1.7%.



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CROX's shares are currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71X, lower than the industry’s average 18.43X. .



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s current and next year earnings estimates implies year-over-year growth of 7% and 8.4%, respectively. CROX presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell)



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale and Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. At present, the company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 4.3%, and the same for earnings implies a decline of 40.9% from the year-ago figures. VNCE has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 647.2%, on average.

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of outdoor, active, and lifestyle products in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. At present, COLM carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 2%, and the same for earnings indicates a decline of 6.2% from the year-ago figures. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB is a lifestyle apparel company that designs, manufactures, procures, sells, and licenses apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler, Lee, and Helly Hansen brands. At present, KTB carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 9.2% and 15.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. KTB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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