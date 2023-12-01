CRL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $200.28, changing hands as high as $201.70 per share. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CRL's low point in its 52 week range is $161.65 per share, with $262 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.68. The CRL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
