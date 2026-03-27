Is Credo Stock a Buy? A Deep Dive Into Catalysts, Risks & Valuation

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO is scaling fast as hyperscalers lean harder into high-speed, power-efficient connectivity. The company is riding strong adoption of Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and broadening into a deeper IC portfolio tied to AI data center interconnects.



With revenue accelerating and multiple product ramps lining up, the next catalyst comes down to guidance and execution. At the same time, customer concentration and margin variability remain key swing factors for the stock.

Credo’s Setup Starts With a Fast Revenue Ramp

Fiscal 2025 revenue reached $436.8 million, up 126.3% from fiscal 2024, driven largely by AEC ramps. Momentum continued in the last reported quarter, with revenue of $407 million, up 201.5% year over year and 51.9% sequentially.



Management has outlined a path to roughly $1.3 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue, with more than 50% growth planned into fiscal 2027 toward nearly $2 billion. That cadence implies a multi-year ramp profile rather than a one-quarter pop, which is why execution against near-term guideposts matters.

CRDO’s Q4 Guidance and Execution

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, management projected revenue of $425 million to $435 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected at 64% to 66%, while non-GAAP operating expenses are guided to $76 million to $80 million.



This is the kind of setup investors typically pressure-test in real time. When growth is accelerating, the market often focuses on whether profitability can hold through the operational friction of higher volumes, changing mix, and ongoing engineering investment. Meeting the quarter while staying inside the margin and spending framework can help reinforce confidence in the durability of the ramp.

Credo’s AI Interconnect Portfolio Broadens the Story

An investor checklist for Credo starts with AEC adoption as the primary revenue engine. From there, the story expands through an IC portfolio that includes optical digital signal processors and retimers, which are scaling alongside cable deployments as data center speed requirements rise.



Newer offerings extend the opportunity set beyond a single driver. Management has highlighted ZF optics, Active LED Cables, and OmniConnect gearboxes as additions that broaden long-term optionality in AI fabrics and connectivity architecture. The roadmap also includes PCI Express-related initiatives that can add further lanes of growth as customer programs qualify and ramp.

Credo’s Concentration Risk Is Material by the Numbers

Customer concentration is the most visible fundamental risk. The top 10 customers accounted for roughly 90% of revenue, and one customer represented 67% in fiscal 2025.



The latest-quarter concentration data underscores how much quarter-to-quarter results can hinge on a few programs. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the top three customers represented 39%, 32%, and 17% of revenue. Management also expects three to four customers may exceed 10% of revenue in coming periods, keeping concentration elevated even as the customer base expands.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Quote

CRDO’s Margin Volatility and OpEx Swings to Watch

Gross margin can shift meaningfully even within a strong long-term framework because product and customer mix can change quarter to quarter. Management reiterated a long-term non-GAAP gross margin framework of 63% to 65%, while guiding the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 to 64% to 66%, highlighting both strength and variability.



Operating leverage is also not guaranteed in every phase of the ramp. Third quarter fiscal 2026 operating expenses ran higher than guidance due to stronger research and development activity, and investment needs can temporarily dampen leverage as ZF optics and PCI Express programs ramp in fiscal 2027. The timing of qualifications and mix shifts can introduce earnings volatility even as revenue grows.

Credo’s Tariff Assumptions Can Move the Goalposts

Management noted that the fiscal fourth quarter outlook assumes the current tariff regime, while describing the policy backdrop as fluid. That uncertainty can affect pricing, sourcing, and margin planning, and it can reduce the precision of near-term forecasting. Changes in tariff structure could also force rapid supply chain adjustments that show up in quarter-to-quarter results.

CRDO’s Rating Signal and Estimate Momentum

At present, CRDO carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Over the last 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth quarter earnings per share moved higher, rising 25.6%.



Style Scores provide supporting context for how the market is treating the setup. CRDO posts a Value Score of F, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of A, and a VGM Score of D, reflecting strong momentum and growth characteristics alongside a premium valuation profile.

CRDO’s Valuation: What You’re Paying vs Peers

CRDO shares trade at 9.1X forward 12-month sales. That compares with 7.5X for the Zacks sub-industry, 5.86X for the Zacks sector, and 4.84X for the S&P 500. Over the past five years, the stock has traded as high as 29.38X and as low as 5.12X, with a five-year median of 11.79X, placing today’s multiple below the median but still above broader benchmarks.



In the same electronics-semiconductors peer set, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC and Ambarella, Inc. AMBA both show a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), offering investors alternative ways to express a semiconductor view with different rank profiles than CRDO’s.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.