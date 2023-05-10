Credit Suisse Maintains eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,128.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for eFFECTOR Therapeutics is 6.45. The forecasts range from a low of 1.31 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,128.86% from its latest reported closing price of 0.52.

The projected annual revenue for eFFECTOR Therapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 85.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in eFFECTOR Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFTR is 0.05%, a decrease of 26.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.51% to 29,866K shares. The put/call ratio of EFTR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 6,822K shares representing 16.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Abingworth LLP holds 4,822K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 4,822K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company.

Column Group holds 4,309K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 2,383K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eFFECTOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinase (MNK). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of multiple functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK inhibitor currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a expansion cohorts in certain biomarker-positive solid tumors, including ER+ breast cancer and KRAS-mutant NSCLC. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E. In addition to the company’s oncology focus, zotatifin is being evaluated as a potential host-directed anti-viral therapy in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, under a $5 million grant sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

