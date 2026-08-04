Credit Acceptance Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) reported higher second-quarter earnings as lower credit-loss provisions and improved yields on newer loans helped offset a modest decline in loan assignment unit volume. Management said monthly volume returned to year-over-year growth in June and continued to rise in July, while the company continued to refine its pricing, dealer engagement and underwriting practices.

GAAP net income for the second quarter was $135.9 million, or $12.66 per diluted share, up 71% from the prior-year period. Adjusted net income rose 21% to $130.1 million, or $12.12 per diluted share.

Chief Financial Officer Joe Billante, who recently succeeded longtime CFO Jay Martin, said the GAAP earnings increase was driven primarily by a lower provision for credit losses and the absence of a $23 million contingent loss recorded a year earlier. Adjusted earnings growth was primarily attributable to higher yields on newer loans.

Volume Trends Improve as Dealer Base Expands

Consumer loan assignment unit volume declined 1% year over year in the second quarter, an improvement from a 4.3% decline in the first quarter. Loan dollar volume increased 0.1%, compared with a 4% decline in the first quarter.

Billante said July unit volume increased more than 20% year over year, partly reflecting a soft comparison, and brought volumes back to approximately 2024 levels. The company financed more than 84,000 contracts during the quarter and enrolled more than 1,400 new dealers.

Credit Acceptance had more than 11,000 active dealers during the quarter, its second consecutive record-setting quarter for active dealers. However, average unit volume per active dealer fell 3.8% from a year earlier.

The company’s market share in its core segment of used vehicles financed by subprime consumers was 4.9% for the first two months of the quarter. That was below 5.3% in the comparable 2025 period but above the recent low of 4.4% in the fourth quarter of last year.

CEO Vinayak Hegde said the improving volume trend reflected multiple initiatives rather than a single factor, including work with franchise dealers, integrations with RouteOne, Dealertrack and DealerCenter, refined pricing and scorecards, and more targeted sales activity. He said the company’s objective is “profitable growth,” rather than pursuing volume at any cost.

Loan Performance Remains Under Review

Forecasted net cash flows from the loan portfolio declined by $39.1 million, or 0.3%, during the quarter. That compared with a $55.8 million, or 0.5%, decline in the second quarter of 2025.

Martin told analysts that the quarterly reduction was relatively modest against roughly $12 billion in forecasted future cash flows. The company saw modest underperformance from its 2025 loan vintage during the quarter, which he said largely offset better performance during the first quarter. The 2025 vintage remained within 10 basis points of its initial forecast, according to Billante.

Older 2023 and 2024 vintages also declined modestly, while the 2022 vintage remained stable through the first half of 2026. Martin said Credit Acceptance had not seen anything meaningful that created concerns about its current forecast, though management remains cautious because newer vintages are still early in their life cycles.

The provision for forecast changes was $82 million, compared with the $39 million decline in discounted cash flows. Martin attributed the difference largely to slower-than-expected timing of cash flows, driven mainly by slower prepayments. He said consumers appear to be keeping vehicles longer, potentially due to elevated vehicle prices and fewer alternatives, and that the company will continue monitoring whether forecast assumptions need to be adjusted.

Data, Segmentation and AI Strategy

Hegde said Credit Acceptance is seeking to become a more data-informed and AI-enabled organization, using segmentation and additional data to make more precise decisions in pricing, marketing, servicing and collections.

At the dealer level, the company is using segmentation to identify dealer needs and friction points, tailor service models and focus sales resources on markets and dealers where it sees the strongest long-term economics. Hegde said the company has seen encouraging progress among franchise dealers, where it has sought to reduce attrition, regain market share when economics support it and better address dealer needs.

The company is also developing AI-based sales tools intended to help personnel advise dealers on which inventory vehicles may best fit the Credit Acceptance program. At the vehicle level, management said it has opened an opportunity to finance vehicles with light structural damage after calibrating the program to market standards and dealer inventory. Hegde said early results have been encouraging, though the company is monitoring performance and risk carefully.

Credit Acceptance is also refining its consumer scorecard with additional consumer, deal and vehicle data. Hegde said the updated scorecard is designed to improve deal-level assessment of credit strength and risk, and initial results during the second quarter were encouraging.

Liquidity and Leadership Changes

The company collected more than $1.4 billion during the quarter and paid $43.5 million in dealer holdback and accelerated dealer holdback. It ended the quarter with approximately $1.4 billion available for borrowing under revolving credit lines.

Martin retired as chief financial officer on July 27 and will remain with the company as a senior advisor to support the transition. He said theearnings callwould be his last quarterly call after 23 years with Credit Acceptance. Billante, the new CFO, said he plans to focus on executing the company’s strategy, maintaining disciplined capital allocation and delivering long-term shareholder value.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation, founded in 1972 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, is a specialty finance company focused on the indirect automotive lending market. The company partners with independent and franchised auto dealers to facilitate purchase financing for consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans. By purchasing retail installment contracts originated by these dealers, Credit Acceptance provides capital and credit insurance to support vehicle sales, enabling dealers to broaden their customer base and reduce credit risk.

Through its proprietary underwriting platform and risk management strategies, Credit Acceptance evaluates borrower applications, structures credit plans, and retains servicing rights on the acquired contracts.

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