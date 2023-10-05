Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Creative Media & Community Trust said on September 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.34 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 9, 2023 will receive the payment on October 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.77%, the lowest has been 1.37%, and the highest has been 10.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.31 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Creative Media & Community Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCT is 0.09%, an increase of 6.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.52% to 6,089K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCT is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.06% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Creative Media & Community Trust is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 98.06% from its latest reported closing price of 4.12.

The projected annual revenue for Creative Media & Community Trust is 107MM, a decrease of 4.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Y.D. More Investments holds 832K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCT by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina holds 781K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 478K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caldwell Securities holds 427K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCT by 8.14% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 417K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCT by 298.51% over the last quarter.

Creative Media & Community Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities (www.cimcommercial.com).

