Crawford & Co. - (CRD.A) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Crawford & Co. - said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.15%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 4.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=92).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crawford & Co. -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRD.A is 0.27%, an increase of 342.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 10,543K shares. The put/call ratio of CRD.A is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crawford & Co. - is 12.10. The forecasts range from a low of 11.41 to a high of $13.05. The average price target represents an increase of 23.21% from its latest reported closing price of 9.82.

The projected annual revenue for Crawford & Co. - is 1,277MM, an increase of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truist Financial holds 1,706K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRD.A by 35.04% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 738K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRD.A by 46.24% over the last quarter.

PVCMX - Palm Valley Capital Fund Investor Class holds 640K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing a decrease of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRD.A by 25.57% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 553K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRD.A by 51.31% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 520K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRD.A by 44.43% over the last quarter.

