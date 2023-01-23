Crane Co. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crane Co. (CR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $106.7 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $72.1 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Crane Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $824.1 million from $825.2 million last year.

Crane Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $106.7 Mln. vs. $72.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q4): $824.1 Mln vs. $825.2 Mln last year.

