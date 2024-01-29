Crane Co. Q4 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crane Co. (CR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $494.4 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $97.2 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $532.9 million from $485.9 million last year.

Crane Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $494.4 Mln. vs. $97.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $532.9 Mln vs. $485.9 Mln last year.

