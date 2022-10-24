Crane Co. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Crane Co. (CR):

Earnings: -$59.3 million in Q3 vs. $116.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.06 in Q3 vs. $1.96 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Crane Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.85 per share Revenue: $815.1 million in Q3 vs. $893.8 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.58-$7.72

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.