Craig-Hallum Downgrades Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

On February 1, 2023, Craig-Hallum downgraded their outlook for Advanced Micro Devices from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.67% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices is $92.83. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.67% from its latest reported closing price of $84.64.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Micro Devices is $25,222MM, an increase of 6.87%. The projected annual EPS is $3.69, an increase of 336.48%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 48,415,570 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,555,616 shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,155,047 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,719,980 shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 39,263,201 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,827,155 shares, representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 8.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,595,120 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,867,704 shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,725,626 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,305,180 shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2882 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is a decrease of 58 owner(s) or 1.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMD is 0.5246%, a decrease of 9.1516%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.92% to 1,232,094K shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies - the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible.

