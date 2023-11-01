CPNG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.69, changing hands as low as $15.80 per share. Coupang Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPNG's low point in its 52 week range is $12.665 per share, with $20.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.81.

