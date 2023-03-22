Cousins Properties (CUZ) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Cousins Properties said on March 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.55%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.94% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cousins Properties is $29.47. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 41.94% from its latest reported closing price of $20.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cousins Properties is $812MM, an increase of 6.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cousins Properties. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUZ is 0.23%, an increase of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 182,278K shares. The put/call ratio of CUZ is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 13,896K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,297K shares, representing an increase of 33.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 59.70% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 10,425K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,074K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 47.70% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 8,543K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,695K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 5.40% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,744K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,820K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 4,736K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,616K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.