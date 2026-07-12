Could SpaceX Become the Next $3 Trillion Company?

Key Points

SpaceX reached a peak market value of $2.9 trillion shortly after going public last month.

Over the last couple of weeks, a slump has erased nearly $1 trillion from the company's market cap.

For SpaceX stock to recover its upward trajectory, a lot will need to go right in short order.

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Just three companies in the world have market capitalizations above $3 trillion, and another three are within shouting distance of that milestone. Microsoft has a market value of roughly $2.8 trillion, while Amazon and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing sit at $2.6 trillion and $2.3 trillion, respectively.

Just behind them sits Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), which is currently worth about $2 trillion. However, following the company's historic initial public offering last month, SpaceX (as the company is also known) briefly touched a market value of nearly $3 trillion before the stock entered a sharp correction.

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For investors, SpaceX offers a compelling case study in both volatility and valuation potential. For it to get back to $3 trillion would require not only significant revenue acceleration, but also a compelling growth narrative that supports the premise that it could outpace its more established technology peers.

SpaceX stock has been on a roller coaster

SpaceX's limited history on the public market has been defined by extreme swings. Shortly after its IPO, the stock experienced a dramatic run-up, moving from $150 at the start of its opening trading day to an intraday high of $225.64 just a couple of days later.

However, since reaching this peak almost three weeks ago, shares have been on a fairly steady descent: From that high point, the company has shed almost $1 trillion in market value in less than a month. This rapid sell-off reflected the typical pressures that come to bear on high-growth companies as macroeconomic conditions shift and investors begin asking pointed questions about the realistic timelines for major projects.

Ultimately, SpaceX's stock trajectory illustrates how quickly sentiment can pivot for a business operating at the intersection of satellite communications, reusable rocketry, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. However, the same market forces that compressed SpaceX's valuation could swiftly reverse course when fresh catalysts emerge.

Investors who bought the dip in SpaceX stock are essentially betting that the company's underlying progress will eventually reassert itself in the share price.

What catalysts does SpaceX have?

For the company to justify a $3 trillion valuation, it would have to both scale up revenue and sustain a healthy price-to-sales (P/S) multiple. To achieve both of these goals, I think SpaceX must build on its recently announced AI infrastructure partnerships with Anthropic, Alphabet's Google Cloud, and Reflection -- three contracts that carry a combined value of up to $82 billion. By doing so, the company would further prove that it can diversify its revenue streams more widely beyond Starlink internet subscriptions and government rocket launch contracts.

When you pair the AI infrastructure opportunity it aims to pursue with a credible path to sustained profitability through Starlink's expanding subscriber base and its rocket operation's improving launch economics, the narrative may gradually shift from SpaceX's speculative future ambitions to its demonstrated earnings power.

If SpaceX can generate annual revenues of $100 billion while maintaining a P/S multiple of 30, its implied market cap would reach the $3 trillion threshold. The combination of top-line growth, a proven path to sustained profitability, and a valuation multiple re-rating is what separates companies that merely recover from sell-offs from those that surge to new highs afterward.

Can SpaceX leapfrog Microsoft?

Microsoft is much closer on paper to a $3 trillion market value than SpaceX is. However, the former has struggled throughout much of 2026 to maintain investor enthusiasm.

Competition for its Azure cloud computing unit from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud, as well as concerns about what returns on investment it will accrue from its enormous AI-related capital expenditures, have tempered investors' growth expectations for Microsoft. SpaceX, by contrast, offers a unique combination of potential tailwinds through Starlink (its established revenue engine), transformative upside from the commercialization of Starship as a launch vehicle, and fresh exposure to the AI infrastructure supercycle.

If SpaceX can deliver a steady cadence of new AI capacity deals while reporting consistently positive earnings, the market could easily reclassify the company as a higher-growth alternative to legacy big tech. Smart investors understand that capital often flows toward the stories with the steepest perceived slopes rather than the ones closest to the finish line. In that context, SpaceX could swiftly close the gap to $3 trillion before Microsoft does simply because valuation expansion is more available to a still-maturing, high-momentum business than it is to a mature incumbent.

Realistically, however, I think it's a stretch. For SpaceX to achieve that outcome would require near-flawless execution across multiple programs. It would have to successfully scale up its AI infrastructure, deliver sustained Starlink profitability, and make continued progress toward readiness for Starship, and do it all in a compressed time frame. That would also have to occur in the absence of any major setbacks -- operationally or on the macroeconomic level.

While the ingredients for a rapid re-rating of the stock technically exist, they depend on many tailwinds aligning simultaneously. For this reason, I think the idea of SpaceX becoming a $3 trillion company anytime soon is more aspirational than probable.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.