Could Investing $1,000 in CENTA Make You Richer?

Key Points

Central Garden & Pet is simplifying its business to focus on higher-margin consumer brands with stronger long-term potential.

The market still undervalues Central Garden & Pet despite improving margins, earnings growth, and strategic restructuring.

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Most investors chasing consumer goods stocks gravitate toward big dividend payers or big names like Procter & Gamble and Church & Dwight. Those are fine businesses. They're also some of the most-analyzed, most-held, most-talked-about names in any retail portfolio.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) is none of those things, and that may be exactly why it could be a good place to start a long-term $1,000 investment.

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Central Garden & Pet is a portfolio company hiding in plain sight. It owns roughly 65 brands across the pet care and lawn and garden categories. These include Nylabone, Kaytee, Aqueon, Pennington, and Amdro, sold through mass retail, e-commerce, and independent channels across the United States.

These aren't trendy start-up brands. They are the dog chews sitting on the shelf at PetSmart, the birdseed hanging in the garden center at Home Depot, and the fish tank accessories in thousands of first-time pet owner homes.

What the company just did makes it a buy

In April 2026, Central announced a joint venture with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to spin out its pet distribution operations into a stand-alone national platform. This is more interesting than it sounds.

For years, Central ran its own distribution business alongside its branded products business -- a structure that worked but kept margins lower and management attention divided. By folding distribution into a joint venture, Central walks away with cash proceeds, retains a 20% stake in the new entity, and can now concentrate entirely on building and growing its branded portfolio.

Stripping out a lower-margin logistics operation to sharpen focus on higher-margin branded consumer goods is the kind of strategic clarity that tends to get rewarded over time. It also means Central's financials going forward will look different -- cleaner, more focused, with less drag from the operational complexity of running warehouses.

That pivot is already showing up. In its second fiscal quarter of 2026, Central reported record net sales of $906 million -- up from $833 million in the same quarter a year earlier -- while gross margins improved and operating income rose to $113.9 million from $93.3 million. Management reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance of $2.70 or better.

The risk is real and worth naming

Central Garden & Pet is not a traditional growth company. Revenue growth is measured in single digits, and the company competes with private-label alternatives that can undercut its branded prices. If consumer spending softens meaningfully, households trim discretionary spending -- and pet supplies are not entirely immune. There is also some customer concentration in large retail partners, which limits pricing leverage.

The stock trades at a consensus price target of $44, roughly 30% above its recent price near $34, implying upside of roughly 30% over the next year or so if analysts are right. That's a setup for a patient investor who wants consumer exposure in a category with staying power at a price that still reflects skepticism. For a $1,000 position, that is a reasonable starting point, and yes, a $1,000 investment will make you richer!

Should you buy stock in Central Garden & Pet right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.