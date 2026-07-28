Could Alphabet Overtake Nvidia to Become the World's Most Valuable Stock?

Key Points

Nvidia is leading today's AI boom.

Alphabet has billions of users.

If AI spending shifts to reaching them, Alphabet could emerge as one of the biggest winners.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Just a few years ago, it would have sounded far-fetched to suggest that Nvidia could become the world's most valuable company. Then came the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

Its graphics processing units became the engine powering modern AI and demand exploded as tech giants raced to build ever-larger AI models.

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Still, companies that create the most value at the beginning of a technology revolution aren't always the ones that create the most value in the end. That's why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) deserves investors' attention.

Although Nvidia dominates the infrastructure powering AI today, Alphabet could become one of its biggest long-term beneficiaries. If the AI race shifts from building intelligence to using it profitably, Alphabet has a credible path to becoming the world's most valuable company.

As of July 27, Nvidia and Alphabet have market capitalizations of $4.8 trillion and $4 trillion, respectively. With a difference of about 20%, it's not difficult to envision a future in which the latter overtakes the former in market capitalization.

The first phase of AI belongs to Nvidia

Every major technological revolution begins with infrastructure. The internet needed networking equipment. Cloud computing requires huge data centers. Smartphones depend on advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

AI is following the same pattern. Every company building frontier AI models needs enormous computing power, and Nvidia has become the clear industry leader. Hyperscalers are collectively investing hundreds of billions of dollars to expand their AI infrastructure, creating an extraordinary demand environment for Nvidia's chips.

But here's the thing: History also shows that infrastructure companies don't always capture the largest share of long-term value. Once the underlying technology becomes widely available, investors often shift their attention to the companies that use it to solve real-world problems and generate recurring profits.

That transition could become the next chapter of the AI boom.

Alphabet already has what most AI companies want

Many AI companies face the same challenge: They need customers.

Alphabet already has them. Billions of people use Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Workspace every day. Few companies have a distribution network of this scale, and even fewer have the data and user engagement to continuously improve their AI models.

That gives Alphabet an advantage that is easy to overlook. It doesn't need AI to persuade people to use its products. Instead, AI can be added to the products people already rely on.

Smarter Search could improve the user experience while helping advertisers reach customers more effectively. AI-powered tools can make Workspace more valuable to businesses. Google Cloud can attract enterprise customers looking to build AI applications. Even YouTube has opportunities to improve content discovery, advertising, and creator tools through AI.

None of these initiatives needs to become a trillion-dollar business on its own. Together, they could meaningfully increase these businesses' earnings.

The biggest prize isn't building AI; it's monetizing it

Building a powerful AI model is impressive. But turning that technology into sustainable profit is much harder. This is where Alphabet's business model stands out.

Rather than betting on a single AI product, the company can embed AI across multiple businesses that millions of consumers and enterprises already pay for. Every incremental improvement can increase engagement, improve productivity, strengthen customer loyalty, or enhance monetization.

That's a powerful flywheel. Alphabet doesn't need AI to reinvent the company. It simply needs AI to make an already exceptional business even stronger. If management executes well, the financial impact could compound for years.

The big question

Can Alphabet really overtake Nvidia? It's certainly possible, but it's far from guaranteed.

Nvidia remains the clear leader in AI chips, and demand for its products continues to exceed supply in many areas. The company is also innovating rapidly and has built an ecosystem that competitors will struggle to replicate.

But market leadership isn't determined solely by who builds the best technology. It's determined by who captures the most economic value. If AI spending gradually shifts from building infrastructure to deploying AI across billions of everyday interactions, Alphabet could emerge as one of the biggest winners.

Its unmatched distribution, multiple monetization engines, and extraordinary cash generation give it advantages that few companies can match.

What does it mean for investors?

Nvidia has been the defining investment of AI's infrastructure phase. But Alphabet could become the defining investment of AI's monetization phase.

That doesn't mean Alphabet will automatically become the world's most valuable company. Predicting the future of AI is impossible, and Nvidia could continue extending its lead for many years.

That will happen if Alphabet turns AI into the greatest amount of long-term economic value.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.