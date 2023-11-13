Coty Increases Share Repurchase Program By $600 Mln

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) said that it has increased its share repurchase program authorization by an additional $600 million to a total availability of about $1 billion.

In addition, Coty noted that it entered into total return swaps in respect of its Class A Common Stock with several banks to hedge its potential exposure to prevailing stock price trading levels over the applicable hedging periods for a planned share buyback of about 25 million shares in fiscal 2026.

The agreements are in addition to the company's previously announced hedge transactions for planned buyback of 27 million shares in third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and 23 million shares in fiscal year 2025.

The three hedge transactions are part of Coty's target to reduce its diluted share count toward 800 million by fiscal year 2026.

