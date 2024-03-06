Cotton Turned the Rally Back On Overnight

With tick volume already over 5.3k contracts for the session, the May contract has rallid 278 points so far for Wednesday – yesterday’s full day volume was 6.2k contracts. The nearby cotton futures were more than a penny off their session lows at the closing bell on Tuesday. Prices were still 7 to 34 points weaker out to the March ’25 contract which ended 8 points higher. The spot May contract printed a 121 point range on the day. Dec futures are still at an 11.05 cent discount to spot. Marh futures were down to just 8 active contracts as of the 3/4 settle.

The Cotlook A Index fell by another 370 points on 3/4 to 102.25 cents. The Seam had 4,664 bales sold on 3/4 for an average gross price of 88.63 cents/lb. The AWP was 77.47 cents/lb on. ICE certified stocks were 1,636 bales as of 3/4.

May 24 Cotton closed at 94.24, down 34 points, currently up 265 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 93.07, down 30 points, currently up 248 points

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 83.19, down 7 points, currently up 56 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.