Cotton Squares Up on Wednesday

March 07, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Old crop cotton faded back from the overnight push higher on Wednesday, but still closed triple digits higher. Futures are now at a 29 point loss for the week. The new crop market was up by 11 to 27 points for the close. Dec cotton is up a net 35 points for the week’s move. 

The Cotlook A Index fell by another 370 points on 3/4 to 102.25 cents. The Seam had 4,664 bales sold on 3/4 for an average gross price of 88.63 cents/lb. The AWP was 77.47 cents/lb on. ICE certified stocks were 1,636 bales as of 3/4. 

 

May 24 Cotton  closed at 95.28, up 104 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 93.99, up 92 points,

Dec 24 Cotton  closed at 83.3, up 11 points

