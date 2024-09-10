Cotton Slips lower on Monday

Cotton prices saw 19 to 25 point lower trade across the front months on Monday. The dollar index was up 457 points so far on the day, with crude oil futures back up $1.18/barrel.

After the close, NASS reported 45% of the US cotton crop with bolls opening, ahead of the 40% average, with 8% harvested, 2 percentage points above normal. Condition ratings dropped back 4% to 40% in the gd/ex categories, with the Brugler500 index down 9 points to 306.

Export commitments for shipped and unshipped 2024/25 cotton sales are now at 4.648 million RB, down 12% from last year. That is 41% of the USDA export forecast and behind the 52% average pace.

ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 6, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back down 35 points on September 6 at 80.80 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 29 points from the week prior on Thursday to 57.27 cents/lb.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 67.69, down 19 points,

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 69.46, down 23 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 70.8, down 22 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.