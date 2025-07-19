Cotton Slipping Lower into the Weekend

Cotton price action is trading with 17 to 42 point losses across the nearby contracts on Friday. Crude oil futures are back down 16 cents per barrel, with the US dollar index down $0.301 to $98.145.

The Seam showed sales of 385 bales on Thursday, with an average price of 68.25 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unch at 79.30 on July 17. ICE cotton stocks saw 1,144 decertifications on 7/17, with the certified stocks level at 23,481 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up a tick on Thursday at 54.72 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.83, down 42 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.57, down 23 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.91, down 17 points

