Cotton Slipping Lower on Tuesday

February 25, 2025 — 10:21 pm EST

Cotton futures are showing losses at midday, with contracts down 43 to 47 points on Tuesday. Crude oil futures are adding some pressure, down $1.88/barrel, with the US dollar index slipping $0.249 on the day. 

The Cotlook A Index was down another 15 points on 2/24 at 77.90 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on Monday at 1,732 bales of certified stocks. The Seam showed 6,184 bales in online sales on February 24, with an average price of 61.89 cents/lb. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) last Thursday by 68 points to 54.67 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 66.08, down 43 points,

May 25 Cotton  is at 67.41, down 47 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 68.33, down 47 points

