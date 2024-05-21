News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Shrugging Off Early Weakness for Midday Gains

May 21, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Cotton is ignoring the early weakness from overnight trade, with contracts up 32 to 44 points so far on Tuesday. The outside market factors are not supportive again today, with crude oil $1.01 and the US dollar index 75 points higher.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 44% of the US cotton crop was planted as of Sunday, an 11% increase on the week. That is now in line with the average pace over the last 5 years and 2% ahead of last year. TX was 2% back of the 5-year average pace at 37%, with GA 3% behind at 47%.

ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,695 bales on a mix of new certs and decerts on May 20 at 190,653 bales. The Cotlook A Index was back down 25 points on May 20 at 85.60 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 18 points to 59.46 on Thursday and is good through this Thursday.

Jul 24 Cotton  is at 76.47, up 44 points,

Dec 24 Cotton  is at 75.36, up 35 points,

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 76.95, up 32 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.