Cotton Reverting Lower on Tuesday

May 21, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Cotton is trading 4 to 82 points lower so far on Tuesday morning. Futures were 4 to 14 points higher on Monday, with contracts past May 2025 down 2 to 15 points. The outside market factors were not supportive, with crude oil down 35 cents and the US dollar index 190 points higher.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 44% of the US cotton crop was planted as of Sunday, a 11% increase on the week. That is now in line with the average pace over the last 5-years and 2% ahead of last year.

ICE certified cotton stocks rose another 3,509 bales on May 16 at 192,348 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up another 75 points on May 16 at 85.85 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 18 points to 59.46 on Thursday and is good through this Thursday.

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 76.03, up 14 points, currently down 82 points

Dec 24 Cotton  closed at 75.01, up 4 points, currently down 68 points

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 76.63, up 5 points, currently down 64 points

