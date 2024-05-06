Cotton Resumes Slide on Monday

The cotton market resumed its slide on Monday, as contracts were down 22 to 100 points at the close. The outside influences had little effect, as the US dollar index was up 42 points, with crude oil 57 cents higher.

The US cotton crop was reported at 24% planted as of Sunday, a 9% move over the last week. The normal planting pace for the crop is 20% complete by May 5.

ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on May 3 at 186,110 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 30 points on May 3 at 83.25 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 78 points to 60.55.

May 24 Cotton closed at 76.56, down 80 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 77.06, down 100 points,

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 75.31, down 66 points

