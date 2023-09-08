Cotton Rebounding for Weekend

After pushing the downside nearly all week, the Friday cotton trade is rebounding 55 to 110 points through midday. December still sits at a net weekly drop of 382 points so far.

NOOA’s updated 7-day QPF has rain in N. TX through W. KS, which may stall harvest. MS and GA will remain dry, with limited rainfall for AL.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 85,093 RBs of cotton was sold during the week that ended 8/31. That was up from 61k RBs last week but was only 37% of the same week last year. Mexico and Costa Rica were the week’s top buyers. Cotton exports came in at 175,351 RBs for a season total of 924,911 RBs. That trails last year’s pace by 27%.

USDA’s daily cotton Classings data had 20,470 bales for TX, with no other states yet reporting.

The Cotlook A Index fell back 160 points to 97.40 cents/lb for 9/7. The updated AWP for cotton was 73.55 cents/lb, up by 199 points from last week. ICE Certified Stocks were 2,352 bales on 9/7.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 86.14, up 76 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 86.29, up 73 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 86.39, up 66 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.