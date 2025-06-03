Cotton Rallying Monday, with Outside Support

Cotton futures are trading with Monday gains of 95 to 138 points at midday. Crude oil prices are shooting higher, up $2.37, with the US dollar index down $0.449 to $98.810.

Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders data showed specs adding back 3,180 contracts to their net short position as of May 27 to 43,219 contracts.

The Cotlook A Index was down another 45 points on 5/30 at 77.25. ICE cotton stocks were steady on May 30 with a certified stocks level of 43,006 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 32 points last week at 53.84 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.44, up 138 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 68.39, up 95 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.72, up 97 points

