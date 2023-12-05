News & Insights

Cotton Rallies back on Turnaround Tuesday

Front month cotton futures were 47 to 100 points higher for a turnaround Tuesday close. March led the way, and is now at a penny premium to the soon to expire Dec contract. The Dollar Index rallied another 0.34% on Tuesday. 

The Cotlook A Index backed off by 50 points back to 89.80 cents/lb. The AWP was 105 points lower to 64.18 cents/lb. ICE decertified nearly 30k bales for a 58,324 certified stock as of 12/1. 

 

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 79.68, up 100 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 80.27, up 85 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 80.73, up 65 points

