Cotton Pushing Limit Gains on Wednesday

Cotton are trading with limit gains in the July contract so far on Wednesday, with other contracts up 145 to 216 points. The outside market factors are again not supportive, with crude oil 38 cents lower and the US dollar index 69 points higher.

ICE certified cotton stocks were up 913 bales on May 21 at 191,566 bales. The Cotlook A Index was back unchanged on May 21 at 85.60 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 18 points to 59.46 on Thursday and is good through this Thursday.

Jul 24 Cotton is at 79.38, up 300 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 77.41, up 213 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 78.86, up 197 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.