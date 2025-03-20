Cotton Posts Mild Weakness on Wednesday

Cotton futures were lower on Wednesday, with contracts down 4 to 12 points in the nearbys at the close. Crude oil futures were back up $0.29/barrel, with the US dollar index up $0.208 on the day. The two-day Fed meeting concluded this afternoon, with interest rates left unchanged this month as expected.
Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed 6,604 bales sold at an average price of 65.27 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 25 points on 3/18 at 79.00 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on March 18, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. The USDA increased the weekly Adjusted World Price (AWP) by 188 points last Thursday to 53.76 cents/lb.
May 25 Cotton closed at 66.35, down 12 points,
Jul 25 Cotton closed at 67.84, down 4 points,
Dec 25 Cotton closed at 69.52, down 4 points
