Cotton Posts Gains, Helped by Dollar Losses

Cotton prices closed out the Monday session with contracts up 20 to 26 points. The outside markets are mixed factors. Crude oil futures were down $1.35/barrel, with the US dollar index falling $1.078 on the day.

Monday’s Cotton Systems report showed 259 RB of cotton consumed during January, with Jan 31 stocks at 601 RB.

Commodity Bulletin:

The Seam showed 710 bales in online sales on February 28, with an average price of 47.89 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points on 2/28 at 77.25 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Friday with the current level of certified stocks at 12,653 bales. The USDA cut back their Adjusted World Price (AWP) on Thursday afternoon by 78 points to 53.89 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 64.14, up 26 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 65.51, up 26 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 66.62, up 23 points

