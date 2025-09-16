Cotton Posting Tuesday Morning Gains

Cotton prices are up 32 to 38 points so far on Tuesday morning. Futures were weaker for much of the Monday session, with contract closing steady to 23 points higher. The US dollar index was down $0.210 on the day to $97.345, with crude oil futures $0.59 higher.

NASS reported the US cotton crop 50% with bolls opening as of Sunday, with harvest listed at 9%. Crop condition ratings were down 2% to 52%, as the Brugler500 index was back at 344, a 5 point drop on the week.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Seam reported 138 bales sold on Friday at an average price of 63.54 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged at 78.05 cents on September 12. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/12, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 21 points on Thursday at 54.10 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.42, up 23 points, currently up 34 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.84, up 1 points, currently up 38 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.75, unch, currently up 36 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.