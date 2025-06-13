Stocks

Cotton Posting Strength with Outside Support

June 13, 2025 — 04:56 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are up 29 to 65 points so far on Friday, with some help from the outside market. Crude oil is up $4.16/barrel at midday following Israel strikes on Iran overnight. The US dollar index is back up $0.129 to $98.03.

Weekly Export Sales data from USDA shows commitments at 11.586 million RB, which is 8.2% above the USDA export projection that was raised on Thursday. Normally, exporters would have sales 14% above USDA’s estimate. Actual shipments are at 9.55 million RB which is 89.2% of the USDA number and ahead of the 83% average shipping pace.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 6/12 at 78.05. ICE cotton stocks steady on June 12 via new certifications, with a certified stocks level of 62,212 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 26 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.02 cents/lb. 

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 65.43, up 29 points,

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 66.15, up 63 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 67.98, up 51 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.