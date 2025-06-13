Cotton Posting Strength with Outside Support

Cotton futures are up 29 to 65 points so far on Friday, with some help from the outside market. Crude oil is up $4.16/barrel at midday following Israel strikes on Iran overnight. The US dollar index is back up $0.129 to $98.03.

Weekly Export Sales data from USDA shows commitments at 11.586 million RB, which is 8.2% above the USDA export projection that was raised on Thursday. Normally, exporters would have sales 14% above USDA’s estimate. Actual shipments are at 9.55 million RB which is 89.2% of the USDA number and ahead of the 83% average shipping pace.

The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 6/12 at 78.05. ICE cotton stocks steady on June 12 via new certifications, with a certified stocks level of 62,212 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 26 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.02 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 65.43, up 29 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.15, up 63 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.98, up 51 points

