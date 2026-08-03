Cotton Posting Monday Gains Following Early Weakness

Cotton futures are trading with contracts 30 to 85 points higher so far at midday. Crude oil is back down $4.52 per barrel, with the US dollar index back up $0.076.

Friday afternoon’s Commitment of Traders report showed managed money spec funds in cotton futures and options trimming back 799 contracts to their net long in the week ending on Tuesday to 52,410 contracts.

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The Cotlook A Index was back up 125 points on Friday at 90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 3,093 bales on July 31 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 87,606 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 84 points on Thursday to 64.66 cents/lb.

Oct 26 Cotton is at 81.35, up 85 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 82.14, up 35 points,

Mar 27 Cotton is at 83.7, up 34 points

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