Cotton Posting Midday Losses on Friday

Cotton futures are down 11 to 15 points across the front months on Friday. The US dollar index is down another $0.408 to $97.695, as crude oil futures are down another $0.63

USDA’s Export Sales data as the new crop book at 3.127 million RB, which is 28% of the full year USDA export forecast and behind the 45% average sales pace.

The Seam reported 2,019 bales sold on the Thursday online auction at an average price of 68.32 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 55 points at 79.40 cents on August 14. ICE cotton stocks were down 1,225 bales on 8/13 via decertifications, with the certified stocks level at 17,017 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 66 points on Thursday at 55.05 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.06, down 11 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.53, down 15 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.07, down 18 points

