Stocks

Cotton Posting Midday Losses on Friday

August 15, 2025 — 11:04 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are down 11 to 15 points across the front months on Friday. The US dollar index is down another $0.408 to $97.695, as crude oil futures are down another $0.63

USDA’s Export Sales data as the new crop book at 3.127 million RB, which is 28% of the full year USDA export forecast and behind the 45% average sales pace.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The Seam reported 2,019 bales sold on the Thursday online auction at an average price of 68.32 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 55 points at 79.40 cents on August 14. ICE cotton stocks were down 1,225 bales  on 8/13 via decertifications, with the certified stocks level at 17,017 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 66 points on Thursday at 55.05 cents/lb. 

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 66.06, down 11 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 67.53, down 15 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 69.07, down 18 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.