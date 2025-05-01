Stocks

Cotton Posting Midday Losses

May 01, 2025 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are up 41 to 85 points so far on Wednesday. The outside markets are a pressure factor, with crude oil futures falling $2.27/barrel and the US dollar index up $0.182 to $99.200. 

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 854 bales at an  average price of 65 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 115 points on Tuesday at 79 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 29 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 145 points last Thursday to 54.88 cents/lb. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

May 25 Cotton  is at 65.5, down 85 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 66.08, down 41 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 67.79, down 48 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.