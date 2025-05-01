Cotton Posting Midday Losses

Cotton futures are up 41 to 85 points so far on Wednesday. The outside markets are a pressure factor, with crude oil futures falling $2.27/barrel and the US dollar index up $0.182 to $99.200.
The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 854 bales at an average price of 65 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 115 points on Tuesday at 79 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 29 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 145 points last Thursday to 54.88 cents/lb.
May 25 Cotton is at 65.5, down 85 points,
Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.08, down 41 points,
Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.79, down 48 points
