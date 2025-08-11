Cotton Posting Midday Gains

Cotton futures are trading on the higher side of unchanged at the midday part of the Monday session as contracts are up 16 to 57 points. The US dollar index is back up $0.366 to $98.375, as crude oil futures are up 16 cents.

CFTC data showed a total of 14,791 contracts added to the managed money net short position in the week of August 5. That position stood at -55,152 contracts as of Tuesday.

The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points at 77.25 cents on August 8. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/8, with the certified stocks level at 18,242 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 13 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.39 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.89, up 57 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.76, up 16 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.29, up 22 points

