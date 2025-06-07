Cotton Popping Higher at Midday

Cotton futures are posting 30 to 46 points across most contracts at midday. Crude oil prices are up $1.37/barrel, closing in on $65, with the US dollar index back up $0.466 at midday to $99.170.
USDA’s Export Sales data now has upland cotton sales at 11.525 million RB as of May 29, which is down 7% from last year, but still 111% of the USDA export forecast. That compares to the 112% 5-year average pace for this current week. Shipments have totaled 9.314 million RB, up 2% yr/yr and 90% if USDA’s expected number (vs. 81% on average).
Thursday’s auction from The Seam showed 1,660 bales sold at an average price of 66.20 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on 6/5 at 77.50. ICE cotton stocks were down 1,561 bales on June 5 vis decertification, with a certified stocks level of 52,139 bales.
Jul 25 Cotton is at 65.82, up 46 points,
Oct 25 Cotton is at 67.3, up 2 points,
Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.29, up 31 points
